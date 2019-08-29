The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 300 points Thursday after Beijing said it wasn’t looking to escalate the U.S.-China trade war any further, just days after back-to-back retaliatory tariffs brought the conflict to a boiling point.
“China has ample means for retaliation, but we think the question that should be discussed now is about removing the 550 billion dollars of new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war. China has been lodging solemn representations to the U.S. side about this,” Gao Feng, a commerce ministry spokesman, told reporters Thursday. “The most important thing is to create the necessary conditions for continuing negotiations.” WASHINGTON POST