The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 500 points Friday morning after the Labor Department's stronger-than-expected September jobs report. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dived 8% and triggered an early sell-off among chip stocks, issuing weaker-than-expected preliminary third-quarter revenue results late Thursday.
September's jobs report came out ahead of Friday's open, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The U.S. economy grew by 263,000 jobs in September, topping Econoday estimates that called for job growth of 250,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, lower than the 3.7% estimate. IBD