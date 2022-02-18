A top Justice Department official issued a stark warning Thursday to companies in the U.S. and abroad, calling on them to immediately shore up their cybersecurity defenses amid a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Given the very high tensions that we are experiencing, companies of any size and of all sizes would be foolish not to be preparing right now as we speak — to increase their defenses, to do things like patching, to heighten their alert systems, to be monitoring in real-time their cybersecurity," deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said in remarks at the Munich Cybersecurity Conference. "They need to be as we say, 'shields up' and to be really on the most heightened level of alert that they can be and taking all necessary precautions." ABC News