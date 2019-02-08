Ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s expected presidential announcement this weekend, a story published with anonymous accounts from her staffers describing her as a habitually terrible boss.
The story alleges that at least three people turned down the job to run the Minnesota Democrat’s 2020 campaign because of her reputation of creating a demoralizing work environment, the HuffPost reported. The only actual data to substantiate rumors of one of the worst bosses in Congress is staff turnover. Klobuchar has consistently had the highest of any senator.
As the presidential primary campaign heats up over the next year, Klobuchar’s management style will surely be further scrutinized. But should it be? Is how a person treats their staff a reflection of how they’ll perform in their job?