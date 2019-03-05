Target Corp. shares are up sharply this morning after the retailer offered better-than-expected earnings for the important holiday quarter, demonstrating that efforts to grow sales weren't putting a big dent in profits.
The Wall Street Journal has an early report on the numbers from Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT), which posted net earnings of $799 million, or $1.52 a share, for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. That's down from $1.09 billion the year before, but that was expected as Target took a larger provision for taxes and spent more aggressively on stores and digital operations to improve sales.
Adjusted for one-time effects, earnings were $1.53 per share, up from $1.36 a year ago and better than the $1.52 Wall Street had expected.