Warren Buffett has long been critical of gold as an investment, saying it “has no utility” and that the “magical metal” is no match for “American mettle.” He once wrote that “Anyone watching from Mars would be scratching their head” over how we treat the shiny stuff on this planet.
Yet the Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A, -0.58% boss just acquired nearly 21 million shares of Barrick Gold GOLD, -0.55% worth $563 million, while selling shares of Wells Fargo WFC, +1.11% and JPMorgan Chase JPM, +0.03% , according to 13-F filings released Friday afternoon. MARKET WATCH