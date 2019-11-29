New legislation is meant to end a diaper disparity.
Under a bill by three Milwaukee Democrats, public buildings and commercial buildings would have to have diaper-changing stations available to both men and women.
Rep. Jonathan Brostoff said he was introducing the legislation because he found some establishments have diaper-changing stations in women's restrooms but not men's restrooms. He became familiar with the issue as he toted his 9-month-old son, Boaz, from place to place. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL