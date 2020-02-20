The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning of potential cyber threats to companies operating critical systems this week, with the alert coming on the heels of a cyberattack last year on a pipeline operator.
In the alert released Tuesday, CISA detailed its response to a recent ransomware attack on an unnamed “natural gas compression facility.” The ransomware virus came from a malicious link in an email, which was then able to compromise the company’s systems. THE HILL