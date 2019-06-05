Duluth Mayor Emily Larson does not hold back when she describes the potential impact of the more than $1 billion in health care investment planned for her city over the next decade.
"There really is nothing like it, this kind of private investment happening concurrently," she said. "The density, the impact — it is completely catalytic and transformational."
Duluth is home to not one but two regional medical centers: Essentia Health and St. Luke's. They're located just a few blocks apart on the hillside in the city's downtown. And they're both planning major redevelopment projects at the same time — work that's expected to modernize their facilities and spark broader economic growth for the city.