Hundreds of business groups are pushing lawmakers to allow Paycheck Protection Program borrowers to write off expenses covered by loan proceeds.
“We ask that you bring that same spirit of urgency and cooperation before the end of this session to prevent an avoidable catastrophe for millions of small businesses that, without Congressional action, will face a surprising, and, in many cases, insurmountable tax bill next year,” the trade associations wrote in a Dec. 3 letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. CNBC