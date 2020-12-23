The Justice Department is suing Walmart, alleging the country's largest retailer unlawfully dispensed controlled substances through its pharmacies and helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis.
In a civil complaint filed Tuesday, the federal government alleges that Walmart pressured its pharmacists to fill opioid prescriptions quickly, denying them the ability to refuse invalid prescriptions. As a result, the complaint alleges, those pharmacists knowingly filled thousands of prescriptions that came from "pill mills," prescriptions for particular drug combinations widely abused, and prescriptions that other Walmart pharmacies had flagged as invalid. The latter meant that "when a Walmart pharmacist recognized that a customer's prescription was invalid, the customer could simply shop around for another Walmart pharmacist or store to fill the same or a similar prescription," the complaint reads. CBS News