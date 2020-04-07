Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested Tuesday that Democrats will demand certain conditions on new funding for small-business loans amid the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that minorities and underserved communities aren't left out of the program.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Tuesday morning with congressional leaders from both parties, including Pelosi, to pitch an additional $250 billion to help small businesses weather the crisis with their workforces intact. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wants to move as soon as Thursday to adopt the new funding.
Pelosi has supported the idea, saying the $350 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) included in the last round of coronavirus relief is insufficient to meet the demand. But she suggested House Democrats won't just rubber-stamp the additional funds without assurances that small businesses in underserved communities will benefit. THE HILL