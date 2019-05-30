Two Delta Air Lines flight attendants have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that wearing their uniforms causes skin rashes, headaches, fatigue and other issues.
The lawsuit against the uniform maker, Wisconsin based Lands’ End, was filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday. Atlanta-based Delta is not named as a defendant in the case.
The class proposed in the suit includes the thousands of Delta flight attendants and gate agents required to wear “Passport Plum” uniforms.