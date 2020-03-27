Delta Air Lines temporarily ended Minnesota’s nonstop connections to Hawaii and countries outside the U.S., including most stops in Canada, part of the ongoing reduction in its flight capacity as demand continues to weaken for air travel.
Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, ended its daily nonstop flight to Honolulu on Thursday. The carrier last week said it was reducing its overall capacity by 70%, and would park 600 of its approximately 900 airplanes as demand for travel plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE