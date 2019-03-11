Delta CEO Ed Bastian tackled a few pressing questions about the airline's tech last week, including reports that certain seat-back entertainment systems on flights have cameras.
The Associated Press first reported late last month that newer seat-back entertainment systems on some airplanes operated by Delta, American Airlines, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines have cameras. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL), as well as the other airlines, said they have never activated the cameras and do not intend to.
In an interview with CNBC, Bastian said: "Interestingly, that was news to us when that story broke. We never ordered the cameras. It was something that the (original equipment manufacturer) had deployed. As soon as we heard about it, we made certain that they were disabled. They in fact had been disabled; that functionality had never been turned on and we will make certain that we're not allowing new screens to come on with cameras. That's not our strategy."