International partnerships have been one of the biggest trends in aviation over the past two decades. Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL) have teamed up with numerous peers in other countries to gain pricing power and offer more itinerary options to their customers.
However, Delta has gone one step further, by making major equity investments in most of its JV partners. Just a few months ago, Delta made its biggest investment yet, spending $1.9 billion on a tender offer to acquire a 20% stake in South American airline giant LATAM Airlines (LTM). That investment may turn out to be worthless, after most of LATAM's subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. SEEKING ALPHA