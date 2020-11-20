Minnesota’s four-week dial back sparked reaction from lawmakers and business owners who say financial relief is going to be needed to make it through the next month. The latest unemployment data paints a picture of conflict. The state unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent last month, but it’s because fewer people were looking for work. What’s called the labor force participation rate dropped to 67.4 percent. That’s the lowest level since 1978. The state’s chief jobs officer says that data point is troubling.
More older workers have dropped out of the workforce. The question is, where have they gone, and why? "I think the likelihood is the labor force declines are likely temporary decisions based on safety concerns and the need to care for children and family members, rather than based on long-term decisions," said Oriane Casale, of DEED Labor Market Information. FOX 9