David Koch, the industrialist and libertarian who used his fortune to transform American politics while also donating more than $1 billion to philanthropic causes, has died. He was 79.
Koch died after years of fighting various illnesses, according to a statement from Koch Industries on Friday. He’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer 27 years ago and initially doctors said he had just a few years to live.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” Charles Koch said in a statement. “Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life.” BLOOMBERG