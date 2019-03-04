Wisconsin agriculture officials say they're seeing a dramatic increase in applications to grow and process hemp.
The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday that 1,405 individuals or businesses have applied to grow hemp in 2019, including 1,244 first-timers. The agency has received 692 processor applications, including 636 first-timers.
The boon in hemp farmers comes as the state’s dairy industry suffers from low milk prices.
"The people in Wisconsin have been looking for a different industry to roll into. This one gives the perfect opportunity for true economic growth," said Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association President Phillip Scott. "We have to find a way to get their product to market and we are working on those avenues to get that done."