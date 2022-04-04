Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is concerned about the potential for a stagflationary economic backdrop to take form amid persistently high levels of inflation and rising interest rates.
"I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment," the Bridgewater Associates founder and co-chief investment officer said in an interview for Yahoo Finance Presents.
Stagflation can be defined as a period of slow economic growth, increased joblessness and rising inflation. YAHOO FINANCE