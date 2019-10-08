United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) said it’s making progress on efforts to divest former Supervalu Inc. supermarket chains Shoppers and Cub Foods.
UNFI Chairman and CEO Steven Spinner said yesterday the Providence, R.I.-based distributor expects to sell the remaining Shoppers stores and unveil a deal to sell Cub early next year. UNFI aims to sell Cub in its entirety and close a potential agreement by the end of fiscal 2020.
Combined, the two chains have 96 locations, including 52 Cub stores in Minnesota and Illinois and 44 Shoppers stores in Maryland and Virginia. A potential sale of Cub Foods would exclude 29 franchised Cub stores. SUPERMARKET NEWS