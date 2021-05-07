A Federal Reserve survey of market contacts found brokerage firms, investors, political advisers and academics increasingly see cryptocurrencies and stablecoins as a potential threat to the stability of the existing financial system.
Roughly 20% of the 24 professionals contacted by the U.S. central bank listed “cryptocurrencies/stablecoins” as a potential risk to financial stability. The survey was included in the Fed’s latest semiannual report on financial stability, published Thursday. COINDESK