Shares of PolyMet (PLM) rallied this week following news that a federal court threw out a challenge to its water quality permit.
In September 2019, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed a challenge in a U.S. district court arguing that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should have objected to PolyMet Mining's water permit. However, a judge ruled that the Band should have opposed this claim before the EPA issued the permit. As a result, the judge dismissed the claim, ending the only federal challenge to PolyMet's water quality permit. MOTLEY FOOL