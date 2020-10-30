Costco has removed a popular coconut milk from its shelves after allegations that the maker uses monkeys for forced labor in its production process, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). USA Today first reported that Chaokoh, a coconut milk made by Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd and produced in Thailand, was accused by PETA of forcing chained-up monkeys to do hard labor in the form of coconut picking.
Costco follows other grocery giants including Walgreens, Food Lion, Giant Food and Stop & Shop in removing Thai coconut products from its shelves amidst allegations of animal abuse. TODAY