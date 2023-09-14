As overall US inflation heated up last month, consumers got some relief at grocery stores.
Grocery price increases in the United States slowed down in August, up just 0.2% for the month. That’s an improvement from July, when grocery prices were up 0.3%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, released Wednesday. For the year, grocery prices are up a modest 3%. This time last year, prices were up 13.5% compared to 2021.
But just how much inflation relief you got at grocery stores last month depends on what was in your shopping cart. CNN