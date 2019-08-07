A right-leaning news outlet is suing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration, claiming it regularly excludes its writers from the access afforded by other media outlets.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Tuesday, argues Evers and his communications team violated the U.S. Constitution by preventing the conservative MacIver News Service from receiving advance notice of the governor's news conferences and barring it from attending a briefing on the state budget attended by other news outlets. WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL