Standing next to his mud-splattered red pickup in Central Arkansas, a tired Robert Stobaugh watches an osprey soar over a field of flooded rice. If anything can survive flooding, he says, it's rice.
"But even rice doesn't like this," he says, looking at the swamp of rust-brown water in front of him.
The fields around Stobaugh's truck are usually planted with soybeans, corn and rice. This year, because of weeks of heavy rain, most of them still haven't been seeded. Of the fields that have, Stobaugh says, many look like the field in front of him that has been swallowed by the surging Arkansas River.
The osprey dives low over the pooled water and ruined crops.