Going back to work after having a baby can be stressful and emotional for moms and dads. But now, Disability Specialists, which is based in Cook, is offering a way around that.
They have a new policy called Babies-at-Work, which was developed by the Parenting in the Workplace Institute. It allows parents who are returning to the job after having a baby, to bring the infant with them. There are specific guidelines, agreed to by both the parent and the company, on the responsiblities of the parent, and under what conditions they may be asked to take the child home.