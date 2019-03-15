Portions of a growing number of highways and roads across Wisconsin are closed because of high water, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Pecatonica River in Darlington crested Thursday night into Friday morning at just under 18 feet, according to WISC-TV, and has started to recede. Flood stage is 16 feet.
Water levels rose to 17.57 feet, less than the 18 feet predicted Thursday, when the Darlington Police Department warned residents the city could experience the worst flooding since 1993.