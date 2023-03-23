The war between the Securities Exchange Commission and the entire domestic cryptocurrency industry seems to be hitting a fever pitch after a post-market close Wells Notice disclosure from Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) yesterday. In response to the announcement, Coinbase shares traded down 14% after hours Wednesday and opened more than 20% off at the start of today's session. With this notice, the SEC is telegraphing legal action and Coinbase appears ready for a fight.
At this point it isn't entirely clear what the SEC will be bringing to the table but if we look at other clues, I think it's reasonable to assume Coinbase's staking services are going to be the main target.