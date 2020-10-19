In order to optimize its business “for growth and scale,” the Coca-Cola Company is now realigning its portfolio, removing from its offerings some of the weaker performing beverages.
According to an announcement from the beverage giant, the realignment will affect drinks including Coca-Cola Life, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, the TaB diet soda range, as well as ZICO coconut water. Other regional releases will also be retired, such as Northern Neck Ginger Ale, Delaware Punch, Japan’s Vegibeta, and Brazil’s Kuat. HYPERBEAST