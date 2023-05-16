CNN anchor Jake Tapper is earning scorn from the left and praise from the right over his commentary on John Durham, a Trump-era special counsel, and a report reviewing the investigation of the former president’s ties to Russia.
“Regardless, the report is here, it has dropped,” Tapper said Monday during his nightly newscast on CNN. “And it might have not produced everything of what some Republicans hope for, it is regardless devastating to the FBI, and to a degree it does exonerate Donald Trump.” THE HILL