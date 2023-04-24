Don Lemon says he's been fired from his post at "CNN This Morning," which he co-anchored with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow for about six months.
The news of Lemon's termination comes on the heels of reports of alleged misogyny in a lengthy piece from Variety.
In February, Lemon made headlines for offensive statements about Nikki Haley, which he apologized for in February.
Lemon had been accused of making other offensive comments about women on air in the past – and, according to the Variety report released earlier this month, or inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues at network. USA Today