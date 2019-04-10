This lakefront city, with its cold temperatures and the fresh waters of Lake Superior, could be a haven – nay, a destination – in our hotter, wilder future.
If things keep going the way they are, places like Texas and Florida would be blazing hot or half-drowned in a matter of decades, thanks to rising temperatures and sea levels. Cities like Duluth and Buffalo, meanwhile, will be cooler, wetter, and safer from hurricanes and vanishing coastlines. And people will want to get a piece of that.
As Keenan sees it, it's time Duluth thought about how it will capitalize on its enviable insulation from a ravaging climate. He even tested out his own marketing lines: “The most climate-proof city in America” and “Duluth: not as cold as you think.”