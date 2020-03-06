The new buyer of AK Steel warned lawmakers on Thursday that without better protection against imports of electrical steel products into the United States, two of the company's mills would be forced to close with the loss of 1,600 jobs.
Lourenco Goncalves, chairman and chief executive officer of iron ore miner Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, said the AK Steel mills in Butler, Pennsylvania and Zanesville, Ohio - the last producers of grain-oriented electrical steels in the United States - are unprofitable because of a loophole in President Donald Trump's "Section 232" steel tariffs.