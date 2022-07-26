Cleveland-Cliffs' stock has been eviscerated because "there are fears" of a Fed-induced "hard landing" and a "possible recession." Think about this. Steel pricing has fallen badly because of what could occur, not necessarily what will occur. Sure, the Fed is working to lower inflation. We expected commodities to retract some. But this is a whole new Cleveland-Cliffs. This company has transformed itself, and we think that it does indeed have great long-term potential, beyond being a stock we trade for gain. Given the outlook for the company longer-term, this action is simply ludicrous. SEEKING ALPHA