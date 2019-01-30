Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. soared 12.6% in active morning trade Wednesday, enough to pace the NYSE's gainers, after rival iron ore miner Vale S.A. said it would cut production in the wake of the deadly dam disaster in Brazil. Trading volume in Cleveland-Cliffs' stock was 6.4 million share within 20 minutes after the open, compared with the full-day average of about 7.9 million shares. Vale disclosed Wednesday that it plans to decommission all dams built by the upstream method over the next 3 years, at the cost of the equivalent of about $1.35 billion, and temporarily halt production where the dams are located. Vale said it expects the impact of the production stoppage to be about 40 million tons of iron ore per year. Among other iron ore miners, the U.S. shares of Rio Tinto PLC climbed 2.1% and BHP Group Ltd. rallied 2.1%. Vale shares hiked up 9.6%. In comparison, the S&P 500 edged up 0.5% in morning trade. MARKET WATCH