Iron ore producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF, +10.03% said Tuesday it plans to sell an additional $120 million in senior secured notes due 2026. The company said it expects to use the proceeds from the additional notes to finance the construction of its hot briquetted iron production plant. The notes will be an issuance of the exiting 6.75% notes due 2026. In comparison, 5-year Treasury notes are yielding about 0.36% and 7-year Treasurys are yielding about 0.57%. Cleveland-Cliffs's credit is rated by S&P Global Ratings at B-, which is six-notches deep into speculative grade, or "junk" territory. The stock rose 7.2% in morning trading. It has soared 65.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX, +2.05% has advanced 31.8%. MARKET WATCH
Cleveland-Cliffs sell an additional $120 million in secured notes
Latest News
- Minnesota Supreme Court to hear appeal on PolyMet air permit
- Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21
- FDIC-insured institutions reported reduced profitability
- Cleveland-Cliffs sell an additional $120 million in secured notes
- Kudlow says $600 additional unemployment checks will end in July
- U.S. Secret Service: “Massive Fraud” Against State Unemployment Insurance Programs
- National award recognizes St. Luke's advanced wound care and hyperbaric center
- ‘We never solved the problem’: Echoes of 1920 Duluth lynching persist at centennial
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.