Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reported its Q3 2019 financial results. The results did not surprise, as it was expected that they should be notably worse than in Q2, due to the steep decline in iron ore prices. However, the company remained profitable and it was even able to decrease its net debt.
In Q3 2019, Cleveland-Cliffs produced 5.159 million long tons of iron ore, which is in line with Q2 2019; however, it is 9.3% more than in Q3 2018. On the other hand, the volume of iron ore sales declined by 7.7% in comparison to Q2 and by 11.3% in comparison to Q3 2018. The lower volume of sales was caused by a higher volume of intercompany sales. In Q4, the volume of iron ore sold should climb back up to 6 million long tonnes. Given that the realized iron ore price declined as well, to $96/t (in comparison to $113/t in Q2 and $106 in Q3 2018), the revenues experienced a decline too. In Q3, the company recorded revenues of $555.6 million, which means an almost 26% decline in comparison to Q2 and a 25% decline in comparison to Q3 2018.