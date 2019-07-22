Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) released its Q2 2019 financial results. As expected, the numbers were much better compared to Q1, as Q1 is traditionally Cleveland-Cliffs' weakest part of the year due to the negative impacts of winter weather. However, in Q2, the company was able to beat also the analysts' estimates.
The company produced 5.177 million long tons of iron ore, which is notably more than in Q1 2019 but 6% less compared to Q2 2018 (chart below). Iron ore sales climbed to 6.227 million long tons, which is 4.3% above the Q2 2018 levels. The resulting revenues equaled $747.2 million, which means a 4.3% improvement to Q2 2018.