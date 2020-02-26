CLF and AK Steel Holding Corporation AKS recently announced that they have received all of the required regulatory approvals related to their proposed merger deal.
Per the pending transaction, Cleveland-Cliffs will purchase all of AK Steel’s outstanding shares pursuant to their merger agreement. The companies have agreed to enable the merger of a subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs with and into AK Steel pursuant to which AK Steel will continue operations as a fully-owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs. ZACH'S