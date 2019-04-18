Cleveland-Cliffs dropped its lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this week, ending an eight-month battle in which the Ohio mining giant claimed it — and not a competitor — should be given mining permits to a controversial piece of land in Nashwauk, Minn.
Cliffs terminated the lawsuit Monday in Ramsey County Court after an appellate court ruled against the company in a second, but related, lawsuit it had filed against the DNR and the competitor, Mesabi Metallics.
Both lawsuits had to do with issues that arose in conjunction with Mesabi’s efforts to revive Essar Steel Minnesota’s $1.9 billion taconite project in Nashwauk.