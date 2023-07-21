Zacks Equity Research
Thu, July 20, 2023, 6:29 AM CDT
 

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF is slated to release second-quarter 2023 results after the closing bell on Jul 24.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missed twice. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4.7%, on average.

Cleveland-Cliffs posted an earnings surprise of around 47.6% in the last reported quarter. CLF is likely to have gained from improved automotive volumes and lower steelmaking unit costs in the second quarter. Higher selling prices are also likely to have supported its margins. ZACHS