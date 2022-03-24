Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs ( CLF 10.88% ) are up by around 200% since the start of 2020 -- a vastly better performance than the "mere" 34% rise of the S&P 500 Index over that period. There are a lot of moving parts to the story of why the steelmaker did so well, including a major corporate bet that paid off in a big way. But investors shouldn't get too comfortable about this stock.
What a difference a few years makes
At the start of 2019, Cleveland-Cliffs was a supplier to the steel industry, providing iron ore largely to North American steel producers. It wasn't a bad business, per se, but the domestic steel sector had been going through some rough times. Some of Cleveland-Cliffs' customers were struggling. By the end of 2019, it announced that it was going to buy one of those major customers -- AK Steel.
That game-changing move transformed the company from an industry supplier into an integrated steelmaker -- effectively guaranteeing at least one customer for its iron ore. But management wasn't done. In 2020, it bought the U.S. production assets of global steel giant ArcelorMittal. In roughly a year, Cleveland-Cliffs became the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. MOTLEY FOOL