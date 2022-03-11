Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are up by around 200% since the start of 2020 -- a vastly better performance than the "mere" 34% rise of the S&P 500 Index over that period. There are a lot of moving parts to the story of why the steelmaker did so well, including a major corporate bet that paid off in a big way. But investors shouldn't get too comfortable about this stock.
Given the stock's performance of late, it's pretty clear that the investments were well timed. Notably, as the economy started to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, demand for steel rose. That led to price increases and higher production volumes. Earnings followed along for the ride, and in 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs set a string of financial records, including its best-ever annual results for revenue, net income, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and cash flow. MOTLEY FOOL