The city of Milwaukee and Bird Rides Inc., the California-based operator of dockless electric scooters that can only be used when rented through a mobile app, have reached a settlement regarding a federal lawsuit between the city and the company.
On July 6, 2018, the City Attorney's office filed a lawsuit versus Bird and its founder, Travis Vanderzanden, alleging Bird broke state law whenever it rented out one of its unregistered scooters in Milwaukee. The city's lawsuit demanded Bird remove all of its scooters and pay $200 for every time the company consented to someone using its vehicles in Milwaukee since June 27. MILWAUKEE BUSINESS JOURNAL