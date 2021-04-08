Five of the nation’s biggest banks are asking shareholders to reject racial-equity resolutions after they expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement last year.
Citigroup Inc. C, -0.67%, Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, 0.04%, Bank of America Corp. BAC, -1.03%,Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, +0.48% and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, 0.03% were among the many large U.S. companies to make public statements of support in response to widespread protests last summer after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In recent days, they have all officially opposed shareholder groups’ calls for them to conduct and publicize racial-equity audits and other changes, saying they are already doing enough to address equity issues. MARKETWATCH