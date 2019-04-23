More than 100 Cirrus jets built in Duluth will need some work before they can safely return to the air. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive requiring the immediate replacement of an angle-of-attack sensor on the Cirrus Vision SF50 jet.
The FAA said the directive "was prompted by Cirrus reporting three incidents" where the stall warning and protection system or electronic stability and protection inappropriately engaged in proper flight. The first incident occurred in November 2018 and the latest occurred earlier this month.