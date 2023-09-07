Duluth's Cirrus Aircraft, after several years of strong growth, is headed for an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The IPO venue may seem surprising, but not when you consider the company's atypical ownership: the Chinese government.
The company, aerospace giant AVIC, is on a U.S. government investment sanctions list aimed at companies linked to China's military. Two AVIC-controlled companies related to Cirrus are on a separate U.S. export control list due to their Chinese military association. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE