If the latest monthly manufacturing data suggests anything, it’s that President Donald Trump’s tariffs haven’t yet solved a key issue haunting U.S. steelmakers: China’s subsidizing of its own industry.
Manufacturing jobs in December unexpectedly fell by 12,000 with a key part of the drop coming in businesses that make raw and fabricated metals. The metal-making industries accounted for a loss of 9,500 jobs, and U.S. industry groups say that without an agreement on the Chinese subsidies, more losses could be ahead. BLOOMBERG